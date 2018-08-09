Rylan Clark-Neal reveals medical emergency that forced him to pull out of dream presenting gig The presenter opened up in a recent interview…

Rylan Clark-Neal has spoken out about why he had to abandon his presenting duties at the Eurovision song contest this year – revealing that his husband Dan was taken ill with a mystery condition that meant he had to rush home to be by his side. He told The Sun: "When I found out Dan was ill I didn't say anything to anyone. I just went on my phone, booked my flight and then explained 'I'm really sorry, but I've got to go home.'"

Rylan and husband Dan

He added: "Everyone got it because I wasn't going to do that lightly. I went back to sort everything that needed to be sorted out." The This Morning presenter decided not to share Dan's condition, but did say that he has now recovered. He also revealed that the Eurovision job had been a big dream of his - though he didn't hesitate to leave when he needed to.

"It got to the Friday, the day before the final. I'm not going to lie, I was so excited to be there," he said of the competition, which was held in Lisbon for 2018. "I've always been a fan and so to be asked to do it in the first place was a big tick off my list."

With fellow This Morning presenters Holly and Phil

The star also opened up about his decision to take a break from This Morning in December 2017. "I have had a lot of things go on in my personal life over the past few years that no one would ever have imagined is going on in my life," he said. "I was tired. I was in a place where I didn't know what day it was. I've been working morning, noon and night for the past seven years since going on The X Factor."

"The whole first year of my career was a public vote. I know exactly where I've come from and the public played a massive part and I'll never forget that, but I shouldn't have to explain to anyone I need a break," he added – referring to some of the public reaction to his decision. "I do work hard."