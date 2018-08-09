Victoria Beckham jokes about paying too much for children's private education The fashion designer posted a funny video on Instagram

Victoria Beckham has jokily questioned the amount of money she and husband David pay for their children's private education. The former Spice Girl shared a funny video on Instagram, showing three of her kids Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper mucking around at the dinner table. The trio were in hysterics as they balanced spoons in their mouths, and playfully tapped each other on the head with the crockery. "@davidbeckham How much did we pay for private education? X," Victoria quipped.

The family are currently on holiday in Bali, with Victoria sharing some sweet photos and clips on social media. One snap showed all four of her children, including Romeo, passed out asleep in the same bed. "Jet lag," Victoria explained.

The fashion designer also posed for a very sweet selfie with Harper, seven, who was asleep in her mum's arms, sucking on her thumb. "Good night kisses," Victoria wrote.

The Beckhams' family holiday got off to a dramatic start when a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Bali's neighbouring island of Lombok on Sunday. David and Victoria were thought to be around 60 miles away from the epicentre of the earthquake, which has seen the death toll rise to over 347 people.

Other celebrities including Chrissy Teigen and Gary Barlow were also holidaying on the island, and shared their own messages after the earthquake struck. Taking to Twitter, the Take That band member wrote: "Thank you for your concern – we're all fine - a bit shaken up."

He later added: "Thank you Bali for a peaceful and meaningful break. Such a shame it all came to an abrupt end. Praying for the beautiful people of this region who've been affected by the Earthquake."

Chrissy also posted a string of tweets, writing: "Bali. Trembling. So long." She added: "Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of 'hooooooly (expletive) this is happening'". As the aftershocks continued, she wrote: "I'm either still trembling or these little quakes won't stop IM TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE."