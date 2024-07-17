Scarlett Johansson's husband Colin Jost shares honest reaction to watching her kiss other actors

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are prepared for the maybe less than desirable side effects of their respective professions.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2017 after Saturday Night Live's season 42 finale party in May, two months after the Fly Me to the Moon actress hosted the show for the fifth time. They quietly wed in 2020, and in August of 2021, they surprised fans with news that they had welcomed their first baby together, Cosmo.

In their time together, the Marvel star — who is also a mom to daughter Rose, nine, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac — has had to put up with the occasional joke about her on SNL, and now, her comedian hubby has opened up about what it's really like to see her have to kiss fellow actors on set.

For a recent profile on Scarlett in the New York Times, Colin was asked whether he got jealous spending time on the set of Fly Me to the Moon, for which Scarlett struck up an on-screen romance with none other than Channing Tatum, who himself is engaged to Zöe Kravitz.

"I think if I was, at this point, I'd be in trouble," he candidly admitted, before pointing out to a moment where he inadvertently had to watch a video montage exclusively of scenes in which she's kissing other guys.

"When Scarlett won the American Cinematheque Award [in 2021], we were there and one of the things that night was a whole montage of kisses," he recalled, adding: "I was like, 'OK, there you go. I'm glad someone put it together in one package.'"

© Getty Colin had a cameo on Fly Me to the Moon

Scarlett recently also had her own cheeky commentary about Colin's line of work, during an appearance on the Today Show, during which she discussed his upcoming gig covering the Paris Olympics' surfing competitions — in Tahiti for two weeks.

Not convinced the gig isn't a vacation disguised as a job, she joked: "Even I'm like, 'How did you get this gig?' I just want to know."

© Getty Scarlett and Channing had an enemies to lovers trope in their latest movie

Nonetheless, she shared: "When they announced the Paris Olympics he immediately found out that the surf competition [is] in Tahiti which is so cool," and noted: "He loves to surf, we have a place in Montauk, he's always out there surfing."

© Getty The two started dating in 2017

"Somehow the dream became a reality, and now he's going to be in Tahiti for two weeks," she continued, before joking: "I'm like, 'Poor you.'"

© Getty They tied the knot in 2020

She went on: "He's like, 'Poor me I'm going to be all over the place,'" adding: "I'm like, are you? I think if you can have a piña colada on air while you're working it's not technically work."

In a press release from NBC sharing the news last month, Colin said: "I'm honored to get to watch the best surfers in the world compete on one of the heaviest waves imaginable, and to help showcase the rich history of surfing in Tahiti," and joked: "My Writers' Guild Health Insurance is excited to see what the coral reef does to my back."