Kate Wright reveals how one 'upsetting' experience with her own stepmother shaped her relationship with Rio Ferdinand's children

Kate Wright has given a candid interview to the Rio Ferdinand's three children. "I've had a few stepmums but they weren't in my life majorly," she told the publication. "When I was nine I wasn't even invited to my dad's wedding; I was very upset. My experience has helped define how I want to treat Rio's kids and how I want them to see me."

Rio and Kate have been dating for nearly two years

The former TOWIE star is now a devoted stepmother to Lorenz, 12, 10-year-old Tate and Tia, seven, after meeting Rio through mutual friends. She also explained how she was first introduced to the children, saying that it was a gradual process. "We've involved them in everything. First I visited with friends, then Rio said, 'I'd like to take Kate on a date, is that OK?'"

She continued: "Whenever we did something together, like go to the pub and have a roast dinner, we'd come back and do something fun with the kids, so that every time I spent time with their dad they'd look forward to it."

Since making their relationship public, Kate and Rio have delighted their fans with plenty of sweet Instagram photos and family updates. And earlier this year, 39-year-old Rio even paid an adorable public tribute to his girlfriend upon accepting a BAFTA TV award for his documentary, Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad.

Rio's three children Lorenz, Tate and Tia

"I didn't do this for any other reason other than my three kids… This documentary has propelled me forward into a period of happiness where my kids are happy I've got a beautiful girlfriend. Thank you, BBC, thank you very much," he said during his emotional acceptance speech. The sports star tragically lost his wife Rebecca in 2015 following a short battle with cancer - he and Kate will have been dating for two years in September.