Emily Andre shares adorable video of baby Arabella in sweet outfit from family home

Emily Andre has been delighting fans with updates from life with her newborn baby, Arabella Rose, and on Friday, the mother-of-three shared the sweetest video of her baby girl.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 34-year-old filmed Arabella wearing a cosy pink babygrow adorned with her name in brown embroidery underneath a fleecy bear face. Emily also put adorable white socks on her little girl finished with petite satin bows.

"Another cute outfit I can cope with the cuteness @peterandre," the doting mother penned alongside a red love heart and a teary-eyed emoji.

Arabella was filmed lying on her family sofa in Emily and Peter Andre's sprawling Surrey mansion they share with their children and stepchildren, Amelia, Theo, Princess, and Junior.

The couple welcomed their latest family addition on 2 April, announcing the news with a touching post on Instagram.

Peter penned: "Just minutes old……We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.

"Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier. Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help!

"Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton.

You were incredible. And Emily’s parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible. I’m so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading."

The words were shared alongside two photos, the first showing Arabella being cradled by Emily in her hospital bed. The second showed Peter cuddling up to his baby girls whilst wearing blue hospital scrubs.

It's safe to say Emily is well and truly loving being in her baby bubble and last week shared another touching clip.

The heartfelt video saw Emily sweetly holding her tot's hand and cradling Arabella's tiny feet. Emily made sure to conceal her daughter's face, she did share a glimpse of her baby girl's dark brunette hair.

Alongside the video, she penned; "Cherishing these newborn moments."