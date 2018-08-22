Romeo Beckham gets candid: his celebrity crush, his dream job and favourite Spice Girl Fans even asked the 15-year-old for his 'Juliet'

David and Victoria Beckham's 15-year-old son Romeo gave fans the opportunity to know him a bit more on Tuesday night when he offered to answer their questions on Instagram Stories, and thanks to the curiosity of his more than a million fans, we just got to know him a little better.

Romeo's followers were very clever with their queries, which included "Who is your celebrity crush?" and "What's your dream job?" The teenager, who is currently on holiday in Los Angeles with the rest of the family, also revealed which Spice Girl he would like to be and explained why.

It seems that there is one woman who is constantly on the keen sportsman's mind, and it's none other than superstar Camilla Camello. The hitmaker, who was once part of popular girl group Fifth Harmony, is Romeo's celebrity crush and he is still to meet her in person. Judging by the superstar parents he has though, and their great Hollywood connections, we're sure he won't be waiting too long.

MORE: David Beckham carries Romeo and Harper on his shoulders in sweet holiday pool snap

In the meantime, however, Romeo does have a special lady in his life, his mother Victoria. Asked what Spice Girl he would be and why, he said: "Sporty, because I am sporty".

Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper's brother also opened up about his dream job and it won't come as a surprise to fans who follow his every move on Instagram. Romeo would love to become a tennis player, something he has been working hard towards for several years. The teenager has even trained with the best tennis players throughout the years, including Grigor Dimitrov who recently revealed he feels "honoured" to train the 15-year-old when he is in town. "Every time I'm in London, I try to [train] with him - it's something that I enjoy," he explained. "I've known him for some time right now. They [the Beckhams] are a great family. David and Victoria have also been very understanding, they ask me a lot of questions in regarding Romeo. It's just great to have such a nice relationship with them."

RELATED: Wimbledon star Grigor Dimitrov is training 'talented' Romeo Beckham: 'He'll go far'

And for those curious as to where Romeo's 'Juliet' is? Well, he says he doesn't know. We'll just have to wait until he is a bit older!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.