Romeo Beckham sparks major fan reaction with festive transformation photo

Romeo Beckham whipped fans into a frenzy at the weekend when he shared a glimpse inside what appeared to be his London flat.

Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old footballer, who joined Brentford B back in the summer, opted to share a joyous picture of himself posing alongside a very festive fir tree laced with strings of glowing lights.

Victoria and David's son looked so proud in the snapshot wearing a comfy lounge set and an ice blue beanie as he crouched down and splayed his arms out to both sides.

Romeo's tree took centre stage in a cosy living room area decked out with framed football shirts, family photos and bright fuschia 'Hello Gorgeous' wall light display.

© Instagram Romeo's post caught the attention of his girlfriend Mia

Captioning the image, Romeo simply included a string of christmas tree emojis before tagging his girlfriend Mia who goes by the moniker, Mimi Moocher.

The star's post quickly caught Mia's attention who was amongst the first to react, writing: "Haven't finished decorating yet!!!" to which Romeo sweetly responded: "@mimimoocher waiting for you :)".

Fans went wild in the comments section, with one follower commenting: "Class photo, loving the messi shirt in the frame," while another chimed in: "Anyone else admiring the Hello Gorgeous Sign more than the tree."

© Instagram Romeo is following in his father's footsteps

A third noted: "That's beautiful," and a fourth remarked: "Happy holiday!!" followed by a slew of Christmas tree emojis.

Budding model Mia has been romantically linked to Romeo since May 2019. Whilst the duo briefly split in 2022 after three years together, the smitten duo appear to be more loved up than ever.

© Instagram The couple have been going from strength to strength in recent months

Back in November, the footballer even paid tribute to his loved one with a very personal tattoo on his upper arm. Adding to his ever-expanding collection of inkings, Romeo opted to embellish the underside of his arm with Mia's sweet moniker, Mooch.

And in October, the couple glammed up for the Netflix premiere of David's hotly anticipated BECKHAM documentary.

© Getty Images The whole family recently united to attend the Beckham premiere in London

For the special occasion, Romeo and Mia graced the red carpet in their finery alongside power couple David and Victoria, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz and the youngest member of the Beckham clan, Harper.

Mia looked statuesque in a slinky black maxi dress and a pair of towering heels. She accessorised with a VB black leather clutch, some elegant drop earrings and a selection of silver bracelets. For a pop of colour, the blonde beauty rocked a bold red lip.

Romeo, meanwhile, cut a stylish figure in a modern suit featuring an oversized jacket and a pair of tailored balloon trousers. He toughened up his look with some sunglasses, a pair of trainers and an array of silver chains.