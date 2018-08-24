Liam Payne talks split from Cheryl for the first time Liam Payne opened up about breaking up in the public eye

Liam Payne has opened up about his split from the mother of his child, Cheryl, back in July, and when the situation really 'hit home' for him. Speaking on the Official Vodafone Big Top 40, Liam explained how breaking up in the public eye made it even more difficult, saying: "I mean that bit of it is difficult and you're trying to… you break up and like obviously we've broken up and then it was like a couple of days or a couple of weeks before we actually like put the announcement out, and that's the bit when it really hits home I guess but at the same point it's like breaking up twice like, we already did this once and now I'm having to go through all of that again."

The One Direction band member admitted that he was feeling "fragile at times" after parting ways with the former Girls Aloud band member, but adding that he is feeling "okay". He added that he struggles to discuss the situation with the public, saying: "I think sometimes people need to remember that behind all those statements and things there are actually people who are going through the same sort of stuff that you go through whether they're famous, rich or whatever they are, it doesn't really matter."

The 24-year-old also opened up about his fellow One Direction band members, and how he had recently spoken to Louis Tomlinson, who is one of the new X Factor judges this year. "I spoke to Louis recently obviously," he said. "I literally called him before he was going for his first ever X Factor judging session. I wish I called him after actually coz I'd love to have known what was going on but it must be so exciting, I mean I can't really imagine and I don't know what I'd be like as a judge. I think he makes a very good judge if I'm honest."

