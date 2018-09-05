Paddy McGuinness shares very rare photo of twins on first day of school The TV personality is a doting dad to three children

Paddy McGuinness was one very proud dad on Wednesday as his five-year-old twins Leo and Penelope went back to school after the summer holidays. The proud dad admitted in a heartfelt Instagram tribute that he had been worried about the start of their time off, but that he couldn’t have been more wrong as they had a wonderful time. The Take Me Out presenter posted a rare photo of his eldest children dressed in their school uniforms on their way to class, and captioned the post: "Off you go my babies!!!! 8 week hols over and they’re back in skool today! Not gonna lie I was dreading the holidays but these two have been amazing. Hope your little uns have a belting time back at school, let’s face it, they’ll be on another term break soon anyhow! #prouddad #backtoschool #schoolholodays#autismawareness #autism."

Christine and Paddy McGuinness' twins on their first day back at school

Leo and Penelope – who were diagnosed with autism last year – were also featured on their mum Christine's Instagram account, who too wanted to mark her children' special day. The doting mum shared the same photo Paddy had posted, and wrote: "Leo and Penelope were both excited and a little bit nervous about their first day back to school this morning starting year 1. We are all ready to get our routine back after 8 weeks off! I’m beaming with pride."

Paddy and Christine are also parents to baby daughter Felicity, and over the past year have worked hard to raise awareness for autism. In March, while taking part in a video for Autism Together, Christine opened up about the moment the twins were diagnosed with the condition. "When we were first told it turned our world upside down," she said. "I knew it was my purpose in life was to be their mum, but this made me want to be the best mum for them. I have so many hopes and dreams for our children. I want them to make friends at school, build relationships when they're older, and maybe have their own little families one day. I want them to live in a world where there's more understanding about autism."

