Ariana Grande's surprising response to Audrey Hepburn biopic rumors

Ariana Grande oozed Classical Hollywood glamour in a butter yellow, vintage Givenchy gown as she graced the red carpet of the Golden Globes earlier this week. The elegant garment was a love letter to Audrey Hepburn, who was synonymous with the graceful tailoring of the French fashion house.

© Getty Images Ariana Grande stunned in vintage Givenchy

The Givenchy Haute Couture 1966 gown featured a strapless neckline adorned with intricate yellow beads and a petal skirt. The dress was crafted from pale-yellow silk with a hand-beaded bodice and was paired with formal long white gloves, matching pointe-toe pumps, a diamond-encrusted choker and a pair of dainty diamond drop earrings.

Although the garment was said to echo the yellow brick road, like Ariana's wispy side-swept fringe, it was more of a nod to the Roman Holiday star. The Wicked star slicked her lighter shade locks back into a sophisticated ponytail, while her makeup was kept classic with a pinch of blush and a rosy lip.

© Getty Images Ariana's wispy side-swept fringe also alluded to Audrey

Ariana's manifestation of perhaps one of the most iconic actresses to grace the Gilded Age is by no means a coincidence. The Wicked star has been rumoured to portray Audrey Hepburn in a biopic after Luca Guadagnio's Hepburn movie, which would have starred Rooney Mara as the leading lady, was said to be no longer happening.

Notably, everyone on the carpet couldn't unsee the fashion reference, and Ariana was quizzed about the rumour. While attending the National Board of Review's 2025 gala, the singer revealed to Access Hollywood that Audrey is one of her style muses.

In response to being questioned about channeling the My Fair Lady star with her jaw-dropping garment, Ariana said: "Oh my goodness, why is everyone asking me this? You're insane! You're insane, you're insane, you're insane. You're insane. I love you."

© Getty Images Audrey Hepburn was Givenchy's muse

The 31-year-old added: "I've always loved old-Hollywood glamour — like, Marilyn [Monroe] and Audrey have always been my references. I've always gravitated toward '50s, '60s silhouettes, and retro vintage.

"I can't even think of a time when that wasn't my vision board. But it's been more fun to have more places to really do that. My stylist, Mimi [Cuttrell], and I have been leaning all the way."

© Getty Images A biopic of the star is in demand

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ariana revealed she would be delighted to play the Breakfast at Tiffany's star. She said: "That would have to be done so well and so perfectly ... I don't know."

In response to the reporter telling her she would do well in the role, Ariana replied: "That's very kind."