Joe Swash's rarely-seen son Harry towers over him in new photo

Former EastEnders actor Joe Swash has shared a new photo and several video clips of his rarely-seen son Harry in a heartfelt update.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor, 42, uploaded a sweet snapshot of the pair posing in front of a swanky restaurant in London. And much to the surprise of fans, Harry, 17, looked so tall in the picture as he towered over dad Joe.

For the father-son outing, Joe looked his usual stylish self in dark jeans, a jacket and a flat cap, whilst Harry looked smart in a white T-shirt, a burgundy blazer and blue jeans.

© Instagram Joe and Harry enjoyed a lavish lunch

Harry is Joe's eldest child. He shares the teen with his ex-partner Emma Sophocleous; the former couple split shortly after their son's arrival in 2007.

Captioning his post, Joe wrote: "My eldest son Harry is doing work experience at my agency @ymuentertainment so I popped down to take him for lunch at our favourite restaurant @sheesh_uk 67-69 Piccadilly in London! The BEST food in Essex and London."

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. Stunned by Harry's height, one follower penned: "Oh my goodness when did he get so tall?" while a second chimed in: "So grown up! Rex looks just like him!!!" and a third added: "Taller than you now, Joe! Hope Harry enjoys his week."

While Joe hasn't spoken at length about his son Harry, he has occasionally shared a glimpse inside their bond.

© Instagram Joe shares Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous

In a candid conversation on Dave Berry's Dadpod podcast in 2020, Joe admitted: "With my first child, Harry, there was a period where mine and Harry's mum's relationship affected my relationship with him.

"I didn't get to see him for a period of time, so I missed out on quite a lot. Now, me and my son Hal, we spend all the time together.

"He's, like, my shadow. I love him, but there was a period where I just couldn't see this happening in the future. So, I did miss out quite a lot of Hal growing up, as a baby."

© Instagram Stacey and Joe with their three children, Rex, Belle and Rose

Aside from Harry, Joe is also a doting father to son Rex and daughters Rose and Belle whom he shares with his wife Stacey Solomon. He is also a stepfather to Stacey's eldest boys Zachary and Leighton.

Joe and Stacey's relationship

Joe and Stacey, 34, first met on the set of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2010, which was the year the Loose Women star was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

They started dating in 2016 and later moved in together in February 2018. After a whirlwind romance, they went on to tie the knot in July 2022 at their glorious family home, Pickle Cottage.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in July 2022

The couple's children all had special roles in the wedding, with Stacey's eldest sons walking her down the aisle while Rex and Harry were also best men.

Meanwhile, Rose was a flower girl and Stacey made sure they had matching mother-daughter outfits, including bow pumps.