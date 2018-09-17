Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez enjoy romantic break together They are so in love!

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez took time off from his dance rehearsals over the weekend to enjoy some quality time with girlfriend Gemma Atkinson in her hometown, Manchester. The happy couple both had a wonderful time together and managed to fit a lot of fun activities into the two days, including family meals, dog walks and watching films. Both Gemma and Gorka posted about their weekend on social media and shared loved-up pictures on Instagram which delighted their fans. "Family meals with far too much food, movies, coffees and dog walks. Another perfect weekend with @gorka_marquez," Gemma wrote alongside a picture of the pair relaxing on the sofa.

Gorka went to Manchester to spend time with Gemma

Gorka, meanwhile, posted a photo of him kissing Gemma as they hung out at home together. "Back in London after a perfect weekend in Manchester with @glouiseatkinson. The best way to rest and Re charge the batteries. Naps, cuddles, kisses and loads of Food. Ready for another week of @bbcstrictly," the pro dancer captioned the post. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet photos, with one writing: "I adore you two as a couple," while another said hopefully: "I love you two. I can't wait for you both to get married."

The happy couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

The happy couple met on last year's Strictly Come Dancing, and fans have adored watching their relationship develop over the past year. Gemma - ever the supportive girlfriend – told HELLO! last Monday at the TV Choice Awards that she that she was "so proud" of Gorka taking part in the latest series of Strictly. The soap star has previously opened up about their relationship to HELLO!, saying: "Gorka is like my best mate. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him." Gorka added: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me."

