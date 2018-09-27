Holly Willoughby's Marks & Spencer range is out NOW - and we predict a sellout Prices start from £15

The fashion event of the year is finally here - Holly Willoughby's edit with Marks & Spencer has just hit stores and we pretty much want every single thing. The range of autumn must-haves - chosen by the daytime TV icon herself - is packed full of lots of incredible pieces - from check printed coats, smart boots, funky handbags, slogan T-shirts and of course, a splash of pink! We especially love the rosy palette - from soft blush to vibrant raspberry, all the smart pieces have been given a contemporary, feminine twist. Talking about her new stylish new project, Holly said: "I have grown up with and have always loved M&S, so when they asked me to be a Brand Ambassador, of course I said yes! I have really enjoyed picking my must-haves for Autumn, for me, confidence and great fit are key when it comes to styles; I really hope I can inspire people to be brave and have a little bit more fun with their wardrobe."

Coat, £69, Skirt, £29.50, T-shirt, £15 and Bag, £35

The range was officially launched on 27 September, with the mother-of-three sharing a direct link to high street store's online site where you can shop the range instantly.

Chunky knit, £35

Our top picks have to be the animal print, long-sleeve shirt dress which is made with a pleated skirt and gathered cuffs, priced at £49.50, it's a standout piece and five people in the HELLO! office have snapped it up already.

Dress, £49.50 and Bag, £35

We also enjoy the cross-body bags in bottle green and maroon, £35 and the gorgeous checked, single-breasted coat, £99, and of course, that pink coat which the This Morning presenter has a lot of love for.

Single-breasted coat, £99

"The pink coat is one of my favourites. I love pink anyway and I think you should be able to wear pink and not just feel really girly in it, you should feel empowered in pink and it's just the perfect coat to wear with everything."