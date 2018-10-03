Prue Leith on heartbreak, becoming a widow and remarrying at 76 Prue Leith has opened up about remarrying in her 70s

Prue Leith has opened up about remarrying her partner, John Playfair, back in 2016. The Great British Bake Off judge, 78, was single for 14 years before finding love again with her partner. Opening up to Good Housekeeping about their romance, she said: "I am [very happy]. Not least because I remarried two years ago. I've been with John now for seven years, it took us five years to decide to do it. It just seemed like, 'We're so old, what's the point really?' Anyhow, we did it. It's been absolutely wonderful. That made me really happy because I'd be single for 14 years – I thought that was it. At my age, you don't expect to fall in love again, so I've been really lucky."

Prue tied the knot in 2016

Prue's first husband, Rayne, was 20 years her senior, and passed away when he was 80. Speaking about his loss, she said: "I had a terrific career in food and married a wonderful man. We had two children, who are still adored, they adore me and we're very close. Rayne was 20 years older than me. He died when he was 80, so he had a really good life. But I didn't think my life was over then, I thought, 'Right, my life has changed, I'm now going to be a good grandmother.'"

Prue stars on Bake Off with Paul Hollywood as a co-judge, and admitted that she enjoys the attention from the show. She joked: "I'm such an egotist – I love it! I like the attention. Before Bake Off, frankly, if you'd asked most people on the bus if they'd ever heard of me, it would probably only have been those aged over 55. But if they were 15, they wouldn't have, and that's the difference with Bake Off – it's loved across the generations." For further exclusive content, please go to www.goodhousekeeping.co.uk.

