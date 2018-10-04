Fans think Ryan Thomas is engaged to Lucy Mecklenburgh The couple met on Celebrity Island in 2017

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh have got their fans seriously excited after posting a very loved-up photograph of themselves during their holiday to Greece. The pair posed on the beach with a sunset backdrop, and comments soon followed, with many speculating that Ryan proposed that evening. "Bet he put a ring on it," one user wrote, while another said: "He is deffo proposing!" A third added: "Hurry up and get engaged! You are so good together!" Ryan and Lucy spent some time away on the Greek island of Mykonos, and were joined by Ryan's family, including his mum Gail and younger brother Scott.

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh sparked engagement rumours during their holiday

There is no doubt that Ryan and Lucy are very much in love, and Lucy showed her support for Ryan last month during his much-talked-about appearance on Celebrity Big Brother. Ryan was wrongly accused of punching fellow contestant and former Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett, and Lucy, along with Ryan's family and friends publically fought his corner during his time on the game show, appearing on Victoria Derbyshire to speak on Ryan's behalf.

Ryan with Lucy and his daughter Scarlett

Now wanting to put the incident behind him, Ryan has certainly been himself since winning the show. As well as holidaying with his family, the doting dad has enjoyed spending quality time with his daughter Scarlett, who he shares with former girlfriend, Coronation Street actress Tina O'Brien. Scarlett has been appearing on many of Ryan's Instagram Stories over the past few weeks and has impressed his fans with her incredible singing voice, proving that she is following in her parents' footsteps when it comes to performing.

Prior to returning home to Manchester to his family, Ryan appeared on the Jeremy Vine show to talk about his time on the show, but made it clear that he was eager to return to his only child. He said: "I can't wait to get home. I'm picking her [Scarlett] up from school – you're keeping me from my daughter! That's the next leg of the journey. So looking forward to getting back to normality."

