The sweet story behind the nickname Karen Clifton gave Kevin Clifton Aw!

Strictly's Kevin Clifton has a variety of nicknames on the popular BBC dance show, most notably the now less-used 'Kevin from Grimsby' he was known as during his first few series as a member of the cast. But according to his fans, the star has plenty of other sweet nicknames from his family and friends - one of which was chosen by ex-wife Karen Clifton. It's thought that Karen calls Kevin 'Kevi' – the handle he has chosen for his Twitter and Instagram usernames.

Karen has a sweet nickname for Kevin

Fan blog Kevin Clifton Fans reads: "He possibly has the most nicknames ever for a Strictly pro – Kev (obvious one!); Kevo (ditto!); Kevi (Karen’s nickname for him, and we also use it); GoForItKev (given to him by James Jordan and Brendan Cole due to his enthusiasm for everything!); and Kevin From Grimsby/KFG (no need for an explanation here!) being just a few of them!"

Kevin has referred to himself as 'Kevi' as recently as April, writing on his Instagram page: "It’s been my biggest dilemma since about 16 years old. Long hair or short hair Kevi?" next to two shots of him wearing different hairstyles. Karen has also been known to refer to Kevin by the sweet nickname on Twitter.

Kevin delighted fans with a snap of his dad, Keith, on Thursday

The professional dancer is as popular as ever on the 2018 series of Strictly, winning great praise from viewers with his new partner Stacey Dooley. The pair will take to the floor again on Saturday night with a Minions-themed routine, while Karen and Charles Venn will perform an American Smooth to 'Up Where We Belong' for the show's much-loved Movie Week.

On Thursday, Kevin shared a sweet photograph of his father, Keith – joking that his Minions outfit makes him look uncannily like his dad! "So basically I'm just gonna look exactly like my dad soon..." he wrote. And followers couldn't help but agree, with Keith himself taking to the comments to write: "Sorry, but yes!" Kevin's close friend and former dance partner Susan Calman added: "Ha ha ha ha I told you!!"