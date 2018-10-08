Bode Miller and wife Morgan welcome son four months after daughter's tragic death Their daughter Emeline Grier was 19 months old when she passed away in June

Former Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan have welcomed a baby boy just four months after the couple tragically lost their 19-month-old daughter. The couple, who are also parents to three-year-old son Nash Skan, confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

The Millers' newborn baby was born on Friday 5 October at 1:34 p.m, the couple told the magazine.

The couple shared news of Morgan's third pregnancy on Instagram in April, just two months before Emeline tragically passed away. "We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday," Bode said in a statement back in June. "Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to its fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time."

MORE: Olympic gold medallist Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter drowns in tragic accident: 'We are beyond devastated'

A month later the Olympian, who is also father to children Nate, five, and Dace, ten, from a previous relationship, gave an emotional interview to raise awareness about the risk of drowning to young children. Bode told NBC News TODAY: "It’s the number one way that you could potentially lose your kid. If it’s number one for me, I want to know about it. I’ve been to all the pediatrician meetings and checkups on our kids - I can’t say it’s come up one time. Not a single time."

Morgan added, "This should be the number one thing that we talk about. And the same way we check off those milestones for - is your child walking, how many words does your child have - that next question is, have you started swim lessons? And putting that in the parents' head as not only do you need to have these barriers but you need to be hyper aware."