Craig Revel-Horwood on why Seann Walsh and Katya Jones should do the 'Dance of Shame' The Strictly judge says the show's 'curse' may actually be a blessing…

It's been quite a week for comedian Seann Walsh and professional dancer Katya Jones, after the Strictly dance partners were photographed kissing in a London street after a night out together at a pub. Just about everyone has had an opinion on their actions, with Seann's now estranged girlfriend venting her anger on social media and Katya's husband – fellow Strictly dancer Neil Jones – remaining quiet on the subject. Now one of the BBC1 show's judges, Craig Revel-Horwood has given his view on the controversial couple and straight-talking Craig has said it like it is (no surprise there then!).

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, which airs on Saturday night, Craig gave his view on whether it was right to keep them in Strictly. He explained: "My take was keep them in the show, make them do the Dance of Shame, if you like. I’m just saying it’s really important that if this does happen to you, you face up to it and you either, as they’ve done, apologise which is absolutely fine but get on with the job and show people what you’re made of and show people, ‘Ok, this is what I did, I’ve been employed to do this job, I’m going to go on, do the job, get on with it and do it well and do it professionally.’"

Seann and Katya are due to perform the Charleston – they had been set to dance the rumba but after 'the kiss' they were assigned a new dance. But will the public vote for Seann and Katya in light of their actions?

Craig says: "I would like to think that they judge the dancing and not the relationship or anything else, that it’s purely down to what they see on the viewing on a Saturday evening and that they judge the dancing.” Craig says of the judges: “We are professional. The public might go one of two ways, the other way is to keep them in to see what happens. There is of course, that.”

Craig also addressed the infamous 'Strictly curse', saying: "I think of it as a blessing, actually, to be honest. When you think of the success stories."

"Obviously the point you’re making in question is very, very different because one person is married, the other one had a girlfriend but my point in this entire thing is, if you come on Strictly, sometimes you are in a relationship of course that is not working anyway and people, I have noticed, that if they are in love or are married, end up being absolutely faithful to one another because of that love. It doesn’t mean you’re going to fall in love with your partner at any given point. They are actors aren’t they."

Darcey added: "I danced for over 20 years in the Royal Ballet and I’m still happily married.” While fellow judge Shirley told Jonathan: "I was married twice and it was disastrous both times in my industry, [both times to dancers].”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 9.50PM ON ITV