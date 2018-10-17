Keira Knightley won't let her daughter watch Disney films - find out why No Cinderella for little Edie

Keira Knightley has revealed that she won't let her three-year-old daughter Edie watch certain Disney films. Chatting on the Ellen Show, the star revealed that she was concerned about some of the outdated messages the films have, telling Ellen DeGeneres: "Cinderella: banned. Because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don't! Rescue yourself, obviously." She admitted that The Little Mermaid was also banned, adding: "This is the one that I'm quite annoyed about because I really like the film …I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man, hello! I love The Little Mermaid, so that's a tricky one, but I'm keeping to it."

Keira and her husband, James Righton

However, little Edie is still allowed to watch more recent Disney flicks, as the Pirates of the Caribbean star explained: "Finding Dory is a big favourite in our house. Frozen is huge; Moana is totally fine. There are some great ones." People have had a mixed reaction to Keira's interview, with one person writing: "I watched all the Disney films when I was younger and it hasn't made me want to wait around for a man to save me! I think these celebs have the issues not their poor children," while another added: "You could let her watch them all and make her own decisions. I know she's young, but still."

READ: Keira Knightley criticises Kate Middleton's post-birth appearance in controversial essay

Loading the player...

However, others agreed with the mum-of-one, with one person tweeting: "I completely get this. 90% of the Disney movies are outdated. They rely heavily on a Prince swooping in to save the day and make everything better when really the Princess was strong enough to do it by herself all along." Speaking about whether they let their own child watch Disney. another person wrote: "Newer films are better in terms of representation. Moana, Brave, Frozen, Tangled etc. But we will have a conversation about any content she consumes."

READ: This Love Actually revelation about Juliet and Sam will blow your mind