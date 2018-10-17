Teddy Williams just gave dad Robbie the sweetest homemade gift - see the photo It turns out she's a Gary Barlow fan...

Since her public debut as a bridesmaid at the royal wedding, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Teddy is having a bit of a moment, and the latest update from one of her parents proves just why. The adorable six-year-old made her dad a card while he was asleep, which had a drawing of the sunshine on it with the name Gary Barlow - who is, of course, Robbie's former Take That bandmate - scrawled around it. Teddy also adorned the card in pink love hearts and added the words 'To Daddy'. Robbie shared a photo of the card on Wednesday, along with the caption: "Fell asleep on the sofa ,Teddy woke me up with this…"

Robbie Williams and his sweet card from Teddy

Does the card mean that Robbie's daughter is actually a bigger fan of Gary's music than her dad's, or does she just have a brilliant sense of humour like her parents? Fans applauded Teddy for creating something so sweet and funny, with one writing: "Hahaha she's got a sense of humour, you've got to admit," while another said: "Awwww Teddy loves Gary Barlow too, she’s got great taste." One fan also reassured Robbie, by telling him: "I still love you more than Barlow, don’t worry Rob!"

READ: Keira Knightley won't let her daughter watch Disney films - find out why

WATCH: Robbie Williams reveals daughter is destined for showbiz

Loading the player...

Teddy recently stole the show at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, in her special role as bridesmaid. It was the first time Teddy had been photographed in public, and fans couldn't believe her likeliness to Robbie's cheeky face. She also caused a hilarious moment when she asked Sarah Ferguson if she was the Queen! When Sarah told her she wasn't, Teddy - whose full name is Theodora - persevered and asked if she was a princess. It certainly looks like this celebrity daughter has a natural talent for entertaining people, just like her showbiz mummy and daddy!

READ: Royal fans have a mixed reaction to Serena Williams' proud post about Meghan

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.