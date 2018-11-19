Gary Barlow, 47, shows off his first tattoo - dedicated to someone very special Take a look at the sweet inking below...

Gary Barlow has unveiled a new tattoo, which he has dedicated to his wife Dawn Andrews. The couple, who have been married since 2000, are celebrating their 24th year of being together. And to mark the special occasion, the Take That star decided to get the letter 'D' inked on his right wrist with a little love heart underneath. "As Dawn and I approach our 24th Year together (19 married)," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm always looking for new ways to feel closer to her. Especially as we spend so much time apart. Now I just have to look down to feel that connection."



He added: "A good way of remembering how important people are to us is to try and imagine life without them. That’s always a good cue to kiss them a little more and tell them you Love them a lot more. If you're lucky enough to have found Love, protect it. #love." Gary and Dawn have been together ever since they met when she was a backing dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour in 1995. The couple share three children together; Daniel, 18, Emily, 16, and nine-year-old Daisy. Their daughter Poppy was tragically delivered stillborn in 2012.



Last year, during the filming of An Evening with Take That, doting husband Gary revealed he has plans to renew his wedding vows. "I'd like to renew my wedding vows with my amazing wife. That’s definitely on the agenda," he revealed to the studio audience during a question and answer segment. However, following the announcement, the British pop star joked that his wife wasn't too keen on the idea. When quizzed by a fan what she thought of his plans, he replied: "She said 'not that again!'" It's been a busy few months for Gary and his Take That bandmates. The group have been hard at work, creating new music material before their tour next year to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

