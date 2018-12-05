Michelle Obama opens up about the moment the Queen told her protocol was rubbish She also revealed that the Queen reminds Barack of his grandma

Michelle Obama has revealed details about how the Queen told her to forget about royal protocol, and has also confessed to her husband Barack Obama being a 'fangirl' of Her Majesty. Talking about getting being picked up by the Queen and Prince Philip on her visit to Windsor Castle with Barack in 2016, the 54-year-old former First Lady said: "I had all this protocol buzzing in my head and I was like, 'Don't trip down the stairs and don't touch anybody, whatever you do'... and so the Queen says, 'Just get in, sit wherever,' and she's telling you one thing and you're remembering protocol and she says, 'Oh it's all rubbish, just get in'." She had previously made a protocol faux-pas by hugging the Queen when they first met at Buckingham Palace in 2009. Michelle also revealed the sweet reason why her husband Barack is so fond of the Queen, adding: "Barack is so incredibly fond of Her Majesty and I won't go into his fangirling but I think it's because she does remind him of his grandmother Toot, she's smart and funny and honest. He is a huge fan for sure."

READ: Michael Douglas' chat-up line seriously backfired when he first met Catherine Zeta-Jones

The Queen and Prince Philip pick up the Obamas

Michelle was speaking with writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie at the London Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall about her new book Becoming on Monday night. Meghan Markle also stepped out to spend time with Michelle and hold a private "power meeting" with her on the same evening. Kensington Palace confirmed to HELLO! that Meghan attended Michelle's talk "in a private capacity" and that "they had a conversation after the event took place". According to the Evening Standard, the pair used the time to discuss their many shared causes such as empowering women and boosting girls' education, and we bet these two incredible ladies got on like a house on fire.

Michelle at the Southbank Centre

WATCH: First Ladies meeting royals

Loading the player...

READ: Strictly's Stacey Dooley opens up about heartbreaking childhood

Michelle's book has become one of the fastest-selling memoirs of 2018 since its release in November and it sold 750,000 copies on its first day!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.