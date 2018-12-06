I'm A Celebrity's Harry Redknapp receives sweet message from his grandchildren This is so cute!

Harry Redknapp is enduring basic rations and basic living conditions during his stint in the I'm A Celebrity, and is proving to be one of the most popular camp mates in this year's show. And this week, some of his biggest fans – his grandchildren – sent him a good luck message from their holiday in Lapland. Worlds away from the Australian jungle, three of Harry's grandchildren - the children of his oldest son Mark Redknapp and wife Lucy - told their grandfather that they "were just in Lapland and have just met Santa, but the only person we want to see is you." The continued: "Good luck in the jungle during your final days. Go Grandad!" Harry is also granddad to grandsons Charley and Beau, the two sons of Jamie and Louise Redknapp.

It's clear how much Harry's family adore him, and just after he arrived in the jungle, his son Jamie shared a sweet throwback photo of the pair together on social media, writing besides it: "#tbt to before he was the most famous storyteller in town." Harry recently opened up about his relationship with his youngest son, telling his camp mates that it was always obvious that he would play professional football as he was so committed to the sport from an early age. He said to Emily Atack and Rita Simons: "There are very few footballers who have sons who become footballers. People think it’s in the genes because it was amazing how me and Frank senior married sisters and we both had sons who played for England. There were never any doubts that he wouldn’t be a footballer, he lived for football it was natural for him." Emily then told Harry she would make a good daughter-in-law, joking that Jamie should give her a call when she's out of the jungle.

Harry and his wife Sandra's strong family unit and loving relationship has melted fans' hearts, with Harry regularly declaring his undying love for Sandra. The former football manager revealed he rings Sandra up to ten times a day, and when asked what the secret to his happy marriage is, Harry told his fellow camp mates: "We just get on so well, I only want to be with her. I can never wait to see her." The couple met as teenagers during a dance at the Two Puddings pub in East London. Harry was out with his friend 'Macca', a "good-looking geezer" who played for West Ham. "I look back on it now and think Sandra must have seen us both coming over and thought, 'I hope I ain't got him,'" said Harry, referring to himself. "And she went for me. 54 years later we're still going strong. And Macca ended up as an undertaker so really Sandra had the better deal in the long term."

