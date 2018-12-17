A group of kids lived like Kevin from Home Alone 2 and we're so jealous KEVIN!

At this time of year, the one thing we're guaranteed to do is watch as many Christmas movies as possible – and top of the list has to be Home Alone and Home Alone 2. Who wouldn't want to have lived like Kevin as a kid, up to mischief and adventure? For one group of children, that dream came true thanks to British Airways. The airline whisked four deserving children (each with a parent) away for a once-in-a-lifetime festive weekend in New York City for a 'A Very Kevin Christmas'.

During the three-day trip, British Airways unveiled a variety of movie-esque experiences including a stay at the iconic Plaza Hotel (just like Kev), ice skating in Central Park, a visit to the Rockettes show at the Radio City Music Hall, toy shopping in the newly re-opened FAO Schwarz and an ice cream feast in the Plaza Hotel’s most exclusive and prestigious guest room, The Presidential Suite. To top it off, a group of celebrities helped to make the experience extra special for the children, who had been nominated for the trip for their inspirational stories.

The star-studded cameos started at London’s Heathrow Terminal 5, where Pixie Lott revealed the trip destination during an intimate acoustic performance of Walking in a Winter Wonderland. They were then checked-in at the British Airways desk by Harry Maguire and Maya Jama to fly in the specially re-branded 'Kevin Class', which saw the children and their parents given exclusive use of the Club World cabin on the upper deck of a Boeing 747. More surprises were introduced by Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and Dr Who herself Jodi Whitaker, who had both recorded personal video messages to the children. The video from Jodi Whittaker was revealed to the children via the giant screen at One Times Square. The young group also had a personal meeting at the Plaza Hotel with the current President of the United States, played by Jon Culshaw.

The trip marks the start of the BA Magic 100 project, which will see 100 acts of kindness performed by the airline in its Centenary year, 2019 Alex Cruz, British Airways' Chairman and CEO said: "New York is a magical destination to visit at Christmas whether you are a child or an adult, so it was the perfect place to stage our most ambitious BA Magic surprise yet. We wanted to give them and their parents a magical start to Christmas they will never forget. As part of our centenary celebrations in 2019 we’ll also be launching BA Magic 100 when we’ll look forward to surprising many more of our customers."