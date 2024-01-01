Lindsay Lohan shares photos of first Christmas and NYE since welcoming baby

It's been a busy year for Lindsay Lohan, who welcomed her first child with her husband. But the former child star was able to take the time to share a sneak peek inside how she spent Christmas and New Years Eve with fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Freaky Friday star posted photos from across the festive season, captioning the post: "Wishing everyone a Blessed year. May it be filled with Love, Good Health, Peace and Happiness! Full of gratitude".

© @lindsaylohan Instagram Lindsay got festive

The post saw Lindsay, 37, looking glam in front of a decadently trimmed Christmas tree. Wearing a high-necked gem-encrusted top, she stunned in front of the tree with her trademark bright red hair standing out.

© @lindsaylohan Instagram Lindsay and Bader looking loved up

The second photo saw the actress looking loved up with her husband Bader Shammas in front of a brightly lit background. It seems the couple saw in the New Year at home in Dubai, as she shared photos of the iconic Burj Khalifa fireworks.

© @lindsaylohan Instagram Fireworks at the Burj Khalifa

Lindsay has reportedly lived in Dubai since 2014, so it goes without saying she's familiar with the impressive fireworks display that takes place at the Burj Khalifa each New Years. It's the world's tallest structure, standing at a breathtaking 2723 feet tall.

© @lindsaylohan Instagram The Burj Khalifa is the world's tallest building

Things have really settled down for the Mean Girls star, who married Bader in April 2022. Earlier this year she gave birth to their baby in Dubai, a son named Luai. Luai, meaning "shield or protector” in Arabic, is growing up in the most populous cityl of the United Arab Emirates, where he was born.

WATCH: Lindsay Lohan's Rise To Fame

Her rep revealed: "Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai,” said the rep. “The family is over the moon in love.”

While Lindsay has yet to share photos of the little one, she revealed that he had an incredibly stylish nursery. The room has an ocean theme as the walls are covered in a beautiful oceanic mural, with a natural wood and white painted crib and dresser, with a sailboat-shaped shelf and a cute mobile.

"I feel so peaceful by the ocean—I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling,” Lindsay revealed to Architectural Digest. "It warms the space so much and I can’t wait to point out all the cute little elements to my babe."

As well as giving birth this year, Lindsay took part in the Mean Girls reunion for Walmart, which saw her reprise the role of Cady Heron as she joined Amanda Seyfriend and Lacey Chabert for the advertising campaign.