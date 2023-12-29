Christie Brinkley, 69, wows fans with a very different look for her Christmas beach break

Christie Brinkley's love for a bikini or swimsuit is well documented but she surprised fans by hitting the beach this Christmas – and keeping warm in a black leggings, a novelty sweater and a red puffer jacket.

"Christmas was a day at the beach Hope yours was too. No matter where you were , I hope you were feeling the magic," the mom-of-three shared with fans alongside a carousel of pictures that showed her with her two puppies and revealing the gorgeous surroundings.

© Instagram Christie shared insight into her holiday week

Fans loved the look into her special day, with many praising her National Lampoon sweater.

"Love this Christie! Also love your T-shirt! I bought one for both my kids and myself and we all have matching Griswold T-shirts," commented one fan.

"Absolute adorableness Christie. You and the dogs," shared a second as others wished Christie a merry Christmas and prayed for a happy 2024.

© Instagram Christie's fans loved her National Lampoon sweater

The 69-year-old former model turned businesswoman spent the holiday season with three of her lookalike children by her side. Christie has two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 37, whom she shares with ex-husband Billy Joel, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 25, who she welcomed with ex-husband Peter Cook. Christie is also mom to son Jack Paris, 28, with ex-husband Richard Taubman; Peter adopted him early on in their relationship.

Christie shared another slew of pictures for the special day, with the first one showing her sandwiched between her two daughters, all looking fabulous in sweater dresses as they stood in front of an elaborately decorated Christmas tree.

© Instagram Alexa Ray, Christie and Sailor pose in front of a Christmas tree

Pictures also included snaps of Alexa beaming and holding hands with her fiancé Ryan J. Gleason, a real estate agent and owner of popular New York City bars Wiggle Room, Mister Paradise, and Pretty Ricky's, Jack leaning into sister Sailor, and a snap of Christie cheersing her family with a round of Negronis.

Christie appeared to be in Long Island, where she has lived for over 23 years.

"I lived like a gypsy my whole life and this wasn't supposed to be my house for this long - it was a holding station – but then it turned into this amazing place to raise a family," she previously told HELLO! of the property which features a turret, and hills and a pond.

"It's really the kind of house people love to play hide and seek in, with so many nooks and crannies. It has really become part of my family, and my son said the sweetest thing one day when he turned and said, 'Someday when I have kids I will build myself a little house in the woods right there, and the kids can walk over to see you any time, day or night," she added.