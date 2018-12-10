Holly Willoughby clears up mystery behind Emily Atack's pink hair in the I'm a Celeb final Here's why Emily Atack had new highlights for the finale of the popular reality show

Emily Atack had I'm a Celebrity viewers talking after her blonde hair appeared to have brand new pink highlights in it during the show's finale. Taking to Twitter, several fans questioned why her hair looked so different, with one writing: "How has Emily gained some pink highlights in her hair whilst being in the jungle??? So confused lol," while another added: "How's Emily's hair turned pink? Or am a just seeing things?"

Holly wore a swim cap to stop her hair from turning pink

Holly Willoughby cleared up the confusion in an Instagram post, where she revealed that it is the red dye from the Celebrity Cyclone challenge that turns hair pink. Posting a snap of herself in a swim hat ahead of trying out the challenge for herself on Extra Camp, she wrote: "So here's the thing, the red slime in celebrity cyclone turns your hair pink and being a natural blonde I wasn't taking any chances, swim hat time!"

Emily appeared to have sorted out her pink locks and returns to her golden blonde tresses in time for the wrap party. Sharing a photo of herself wearing a stunning magenta silk dress and holding a glass of champagne, she wrote: "What do I even say. I smell like fire, I have never, ever, EVER felt happier, I am beyond thankful for every single one of your legends who backed me. Thank you. Cockroaches stink! Harry, my king." Harry joked about the actress in his exit interview with Good Morning Britain, particularly after she told him she had a crush on his son, Jamie. Speaking about the star, the winner of the show joked: "I'll be honest, when I saw her in the jungle I thought 'no chance' but I've seen her today when she's scrubbed up and she looks alright I'm telling ya."

