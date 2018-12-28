Who is Strictly star Karen Clifton's new boyfriend? She's been linked to David Webbe since February...

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton started the year by announcing her split from husband Kevin Clifton, but it looks like the professional dancer is leaving 2018 on a high... Karen was photographed on Boxing Day with opera singer boyfriend David Webbe who spent the festivities with Karen and her mother in New York. The photographs - which show the pair leaving a Manhattan New York together, ready to fly back to the UK - confirmed their romance, after they were first spotted cuddling in public earlier this year. Fans will be delighted to learn that Karen has found happiness, so let's find out more about her new man.

Karen Clifton and David Webbe in New York on Boxing Day

Who is Karen Clifton's new boyfriend?

David Webbe is a 34-year-old tenor opera singer who performs in productions at the National Opera. He used to be part of the classical music group Amore and he trained at the Royal College of Music. He shares updates about his performances and his travels on his Instagram account, which can be found @davidpwebb. David hit headlines in 2013 after losing five stone on the 'caveman diet' for charity.

David and his nephew in an Instagram photo

When did Karen Clifton meet her new boyfriend?

Karen and her new boyfriend David Webbe were first spotted in February 2017. The pair were spotted hugging as they enjoyed a night out in London. Since then, Karen became fiercely private about her new relationship. However, they were spotted leaving It Takes Two together in November during the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing. They follow each other on Instagram, but both are yet to go Instagram official about the relationship.

When did Karen Clifton split from husband Kevin?

Kevin and Karen Clifton continue to be good friends

Karen announced the split from husband Kevin Clifton in March 2018 but they remain good friends and continue to dance together. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! from New York before celebrating her first Christmas without Kevin, Karen said: "Christmas is definitely a time for reflection. After having a really tough year, it's been nice to have pulled through in such a positive way."

HELLO! Online have contacted Karen's representatives for comment.

