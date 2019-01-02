Fans support Eamonn Holmes following angry animal welfare message Thousands agreed with him

Eamonn Holmes has received support from many of his fans after he shared an angry Twitter post on New Year's Eve - expressing his frustration at the effects of the annual fireworks displays on his beloved dog, Maggie, and other animals. Re-posting a video from the BBC, he wrote: "On behalf of the wild, farm and domestic animals, including my own dog, shaking in terror... #HappyNewYear EXCEPT to those of you setting off #Fireworks. It's only 7.30 pm [explicit]. There's got to be a better way. #NewYearsEve #AnimalWelfare #Animalcruelty."

Eamonn was inundated with support after posting his tweet

Many of the presenter's thousands of followers were quick to agree with him, with one replying: "Same here Eamonn, fireworks been going off since 5pm. So annoyed as have a dog now shaking and panting with stress. Was only saying to someone the other day that I can cope with them on NYE as there just a couple of mins, so my dog doesn’t suffer to much - should have kept my mouth shut."

Another added: "It's going to be a long night. Fair enough at midnight but not all the time." Following the huge response, Eamonn began retweeting some messages, and replying to one fan: "It's like Belfast in the 70s to me ...and I can promise you that's not because of bangers being set off!"

The news presenter previously revealed on Instagram that he and wife Ruth Langsford had decided to stay at home for their New Year's celebrations - despite many believing they would be at a star-studded party - and while though they no doubt enjoyed their relaxing evening, looking after Maggie was undoubtedly their priority. Posting a photo collage with a picture of the couple dressed up at an event, and another of them lying in bed at their Surrey home, Eamonn captioned it: "On the left ..... what u prob think we are doing tonight. On the right ....what we ARE doing. Whatever you are doing, from us to you #HappyNewYear."

