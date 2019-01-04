Brooklyn Beckham declares love for new Victoria Beckham lookalike girlfriend Hanna Cross Hanna looks exactly like Brooklyn's mum Victoria!

It's already an exciting 2019 for Brooklyn Beckham, who stepped into the new year with his model girlfriend Hanna Cross. After just over a month of dating, 19-year-old Brooklyn has now declared his love for 21-year-old Hanna, with a series of photographs that he uploaded to Instagram which he captioned with a simple love heart. Photographer Brooklyn took the black-and-white candid pictures and shared them on social media on Thursday. In the shots, Hanna looked sensational as she posed for her boyfriend while they walked around and took a romantic trip to the beach.

One of the photos Brooklyn shared of Hanna

Fans were quick to gush over the gorgeous photos, with many pointing out Hanna's striking resemblance to Brooklyn's mum, Victoria Beckham during her younger Posh Spice days. With her dark features, tanned skin, razor-sharp bone-structure, perfect pout and tumbling brunette locks - she really does have some serious Posh Spice vibes.One follower wrote: "Wow she exactly look like your mother @victoriabeckham," while another said: "For a minute I really did think it was victoria wahh." A third confirmed the comparison by adding: "I thought this was your mother! Defo looks like a younger version of @victoriabeckham."

Hanna looks like a younger Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn broke young hearts everywhere when he went official with his new girlfriend at the British Fashion Awards last December. They were spotted walking arm-in-arm while heading to an after-party following the event at the Royal Albert Hall. Since then, Brooklyn has proudly shared photos and videos of the time he spends with Hanna. It looks like the young couple have fallen head over heels and will no doubt continue to share their love with fans.

