Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's emotional goodbye to family as they head back to UK They've had a fun festive season

What a festive period it's been for Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec, who spent the holidays with Janette's family in Miami. The Strictly Come Dancing stars spent Christmas and New Year with family, friends and even a few Strictly co-stars. But, like all good things, it had to come to an end eventually. Aljaz and Janette took to social media to share their emotional goodbyes, before heading back to the UK together on Friday. "Saying bye to the Manraras is always hard," said Aljaz in a video he recorded of Janette saying bye to her parents and grandparents. Janette then uploaded a video of Aljaz embracing her grandfather while she joked: "Keeeep dancing!" The couple then shared videos of their taxi ride to the airport, where Janette said: "London bound, Miami - you always deliver."

READ: Victoria Beckham shares sweetest photo with daughter Harper yet

Janette says goodbye

During their time in Miami, Janette gave fans the first glimpses of Strictly co-stars Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts together after it was revealed that they are in a relationship. The gang went out for a meal and and Janette couldn't resist posting a 'Boomerang' selfie on her Instagram Story with the pair. The sweet video showed Ashley blowing a kiss at the camera, Giovanni enjoying his wine and Janette raising her finger to her lips in a 'shh' action alongside two friends.

READ: Britney Spears cancels latest show as she reveals father's devastating health battle

Aljaz dances with Janette's grandfather

On Boxing Day, Janette wrote: "The most important thing about Christmas is love... I’m blessed to have an amazing husband who treats me like a Disney Princess, and a family that keeps me strong and fills my life with joy and love all year round! Merry Christmas everyone, and Happy Holidays from Mr & Mrs Skorjanec & the entire Manrara Family."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.