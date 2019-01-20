Who is Dancing on Ice's Brian McFadden's girlfriend Danielle Parkinson? The former Westlife star is currently dating PE teacher Danielle Parkinson

Dancing on Ice star Brian McFadden has had a string of high-profile relationships over the years, including Kerry Katona, Delta Goodrem and Vogue Williams. But since 2016, the former Westlife star has been happily dating PE teacher from Rochdale, Danielle Parkinson. The couple have kept their romance low-key, but Danielle regularly appears on Brian's social media posts, including photos with his two daughters, Molly and Lilly-Sue. Brian also posted a rare tribute to his girlfriend, proving just how devoted he is to the schoolteacher in April. He shared a picture of Danielle enjoying the view on a sunny day, and wrote next to it: "True love is when you capture the one you love unknown to them and they still look the way you see them when [you] feel your strongest love for them. My Danielle in her element and still an angel. Still my everything xxxx."

Brian McFadden is taking part in the 2019 Dancing on Ice

Will Brian McFadden get married again?

While Brian has kept tight-lipped about any future marriage plans, his ex-wife, Kerry Katona has been more vocal. Talking to The Sun, the former Atomic Kitten singer said: "I love his new girlfriend. She's the best girlfriend he’s ever had — well, except me that is. There's no hard feelings between us. The kids absolutely adore her and that’s the most important thing." Brian was also asked by the Irish Sun back in 2017 whether he had thought about having children with Danielle, to which he replied: "Myself and Danielle are not planning anything, we are only together a year. People asking me about having kids? We don't have any plans. We are just moving forward. We don't know what's going to happen."

How Brian McFadden's girlfriend Danielle has shaped him

Brian is a devoted family man, and in October 2017 he opened up about looking after his girlfriend and children during a chat with HELLO!. Denying reports that he had stopped going out – which had circulated a few weeks before – Brian said: "No I haven't stopped partying, life is a party! As long as I look after my kids and I look after my partner, Danielle, everything else should be a party. As long as you get your affairs in order, you should enjoy your life. We're here for a good time, not a long time!" Brian McFadden's marriage to Kerry Katona Brian and Kerry were considered pop star royalty during the early 2000s, and got married in 2002 in Rathfeigh, Ireland. The couple went on to welcome two daughters, Molly, 16, and Lilly-Sue, 15. The pair divorced in 2004, and are on good terms – bringing up their teenagers together. Over the past few years, Molly has been living with Brian's parents in Ireland after choosing to attend a school in Dublin so that she could pursue her dreams of becoming a medical student.

Brian and girlfriend Danielle Parkinson

Brian McFadden's engagement to Delta Goodrem

In 2004, Brian started dating Australian singer and former Neighbours actress Delta Goodrem. The pair met after doing a duet together, Almost Here, and were engaged during their seven-year relationship. In 2011, it was announced that the pair had decided to separate.

Brian McFadden's marriage to Vogue Williams

Brian was married to Vogue Williams for three years, and the pair tied the knot in a lavish Tuscan ceremony on 2 September 2012. Their split came as a big surprise; just three months before in April, Brian described Vogue as his "soul mate." "We instantly clicked and talked non-stop for eight hours the night we met and I proposed eight months later," Brian told The Belfast Telegraph. The couple announced their separation in 2015, posting almost identical statements on their Twitter and Instagram accounts alongside broken heart emojis. "It is with sadness that Brian and I have made the tough decision to go our separate ways," Vogue wrote. "We will always care about each other, remain friends and wish each other all the very best for the future."

Brian and Vogue Williams were married from 2012 to 2015

A week after the news was announced, Vogue, who was 29 at the time, opened up about the break-up in her HELLO! blog. "First of all, I would like to thank everyone for their kind words and messages over the past week," the Irish model told readers. "It's been very difficult for Brian and I, but it's been really nice seeing the support off everyone." Vogue has since gone on to marry Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, and the pair got married and welcomed their first baby, son Theodore, in 2018.

