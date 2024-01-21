Andy Murray shares rare insight into parenthood after professional disappointment

Andy Murray has found the silver lining of leaving the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne earlier this week – getting time to spend more time with his four children, Sophia, Edie, Teddie and Lola.

The Wimbledon champ, who shares four children with wife Kim Murray, posted a hilarious photo of himself to Instagram dressed up in a wizard hat and red sparkly waistcoat on Sunday morning.

Andy, who was defeated by Argentinian tennis player Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Monday, wrote: “One of the huge advantages to losing in the first round of @australianopen is getting to play Harry Potter dress up at 5.30am on a Sunday with my daughters. Dumbedad.”

Fans were quick to rally behind the former world No.1, commenting: “Love it! You’re a legend” while another wrote: “Spending time with your children, that’s something no amount of trophies can ever be better than.”

One fan cheekily quipped: “Which house did you sort into?”

Earlier in the week, Andy hinted that this may be his final Australian Open tournament. "It's a definite possibility that will be the last time I play here. I think probably because of how the match went and everything,” he said in a press conference. “While you're playing the match, you're obviously trying to control your emotions, focus on the points and everything. When you're one point away from the end, you're like, 'I can't believe this is over so quickly, and like this.’”

© Getty Andy Murray lost his round-one match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry during the Australian Open

The 36-year-old added: "In comparison to the matches that I played here last year, it's the complete opposite feeling walking off the court. I wish I involved the crowd more. Just disappointed with the way I played and all of that stuff. (It's a) tough, tough way to finish."

Andy, a three-time grand slam winner, recently opened up about plans to retire, revealing: "I haven't made any definite decisions on that. Yeah, it's obviously something that I need to think about and see exactly when that is."

He continued: "I have spoken to my team about it. I've spoken to my family about it multiple times. It's not like it hasn't been something that's been on my mind."

Tennis aside, Andy has plenty to keep him busy, with his four young children; Sophia, born in 2016, Edie, born in 2017, four-year-old son Teddie and Lola, two. The Scottish sportsman is a self-confessed family man, with his wife Kim Sears often sitting courtside during his matches.

The couple, who relocated from a £5M home in Oxshott, Surrey, to Leatherhead last year, married in 2015 at Dunblane Cathedral after dating for 10 years.

© Getty Andy Murray and Kim Sears wed at Dunblane Cathedral

The doting dad even revealed that his eldest daughter, Sophia, is already following in his footsteps. "My eldest daughter plays tennis once a week and if she wanted to I'd be happy – but at their ages, it's important to be doing stuff with their friends," he told The Mirror.