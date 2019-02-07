Strictly's Karen Clifton shares heartwarming photo of reunion with her love Adorable!

Nothing is better than being reunited with your greatest love, or loves, in the case of Karen Clifton. The Strictly Come Dancing pro has shared a heartwarming photo of herself with her two beloved pet pooches, Betty and Marley. Karen has been separated from her dogs while she's been touring with Strictly, but on Thursday she was briefly reunited with her pets in London before heading back on the road.

"Back with My Bear Pack," Karen captioned the shot which showed her gazing down at her furry friends. While fans commented on how cute and gorgeous her dogs are, other Instagram followers focused on Karen's new shaved haircut. "Babe your hair is sick," one friend replied, while others said they "love" her 'do.

Karen also shared a photo of her hugging her dogs goodbye, writing on Instagram Stories: "Hardest part of my day is going back to work and leaving my bears." The professional dancer has previously admitted to HELLO! magazine: "I miss my dogs. I miss my two little rescue dogs Marley and Betty, and I wish I could take them with me [on tour]."

The TV star shares Betty with her estranged husband Kevin Clifton but she decided to adopt Marley last summer, a few months after the couple split. While away in New York over Christmas, Karen also regularly checked in with her dogsitter. She said she has big plans to support the charity where they are from, telling HELLO! magazine: "Both are rescue dogs from the Wild at Heart Foundation, an amazing charity. I am hoping in the new year to pitch to make a documentary to raise awareness of what it does and the work of its founder."

Following her split from fellow Strictly star Kevin in March, Karen praised Betty for helping them get through the divorce. Speaking to Dog's Today magazine last September, Karen revealed: "Betty has been the glue that has helped us get through this as friends. She is my baby, the apple of my eye."

