Kate Middleton's secret dinner at Buckingham Palace revealed It was a solo engagement for the Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge threw open the doors of Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening to host a private dinner. According to the Court Circular, Kate held the event at the Queen's official London home in her role as patron of the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, although no further details were given.

Kate, 37, may have invited guests involved with her charities and patronages. Prince William's wife is connected to no fewer than 16 organisations that reflect her interests, whether it's sports or the arts. Kate's key focus is also on mental health and providing early support to young children.

Kate pictured earlier this week in London

Last year, she started working on a solo project focused on child welfare. According to the Daily Mail, Kate is "bringing together experts from academia, education, health and other fields to work on how to help families tackle anti-social behaviour, addiction and mental health".

MORE: Jamie Oliver pays touching tribute as he reveals sad news

The Duchess' new initiative is expected to be launched this year, and will be a lifelong project for the royal who is passionate about providing children with the best support regardless of wealth or social background. Kate has even brought together a team of experts to get to the bottom of why vulnerable families are not getting the help they need; the findings will reportedly be published by Kensington Palace next year.

Loading the player...

MORE: Eamonn Holmes pays heartfelt tribute to Ruth Langsford despite personal struggle

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mum has always spoken about the importance of children's mental health. During a visit to Reach Academy in London, Kate has previously said: "We all know how important childhood is, and how the early years shape us for life. We also know how negative the downstream impact can be, if problems emerging at the youngest age are overlooked, or ignored. It is therefore vital that we nurture children through this critical, early period."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.