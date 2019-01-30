Karen Clifton gets romantic visit from boyfriend David Webb during Strictly tour How lovely!

Karen Clifton has been travelling around the country with the Strictly Come Dancing tour, and received a special visitor on Tuesday – her new boyfriend David Webb! The opera singer shared on his Instagram Story that he had arrived in Liverpool to watch the show, even posting a video of Karen dancing. He cryptically wrote, "I can't take my eyes off that @aljazskorjanec" – despite the fact Aljaz wasn't to be seen on the stage – yet Karen was the focus of the clip.

Karen with her tour partner Graeme Swann

Earlier on Tuesday, David had shared a cheeky post after Karen had added a stunning bikini photo to her own Instagram page, following a day at the spa with co-stars Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk – writing on his Stories moments later: "Off to find a sauna."

Karen had clearly enjoyed her pamper time with her dancer pals, captioning the picture: "Happy day off with my two besties @jmanrara & @lubamushtuk. Sauna photo was necessary." Janette also wrote: "Spa day at @titanichotelliverpool w/ my beauties #SpaDay #GirlyTime #mayawellnessspa." The sizzling picture immediately received an amazing reaction from friends and fans, with Love Island host Caroline Flack commenting, "Fit" and recent Strictly contestant Katie Piper adding, "OMG the hotness."

Karen, who recently confirmed her relationship with David, has wowed fans with her performances during the dance show's nationwide tour. She has stepped in for fellow pro Oti Mabuse by teaming up with cricketer Graeme Swann – since Oti has other commitments with BBC show The Greatest Dancer. The tour comes shortly after Karen celebrated Christmas and New Years with her boyfriend at her family home in New York.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, the 36-year-old pro dancer opened up about how she is in a better place in her life right now following her split from husband Kevin Clifton. "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family," she explained. "Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed. It was the first time I’d come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."