Strictly's Katya and Neil Jones bicker after spending time with family

After spending New Year in St Petersburg with their family, Katya and Neil Jones ended up bickering on Thursday - which is something most couples can relate to after the festivities! The Strictly Come Dancing stars had spent the day on a wintery walk then headed to the ice rink with Katya's family and friends, before they returned home and playfully bickered in the kitchen while baking a cake. Both stars shared the same videos on Instagram and captioned one of them 'domestic', which documented the argument they had as they made food.

Katya and Neil have a 'domestic'

Neil probed his wife by saying: "Hopefully it won't turn out like your pizza." An irritated Katya responded: "Why do you always blame me? It was your bloody oven that you couldn't get hot enough. You would never have survived in the prehistoric times." Katya then shooed him out of the kitchen to do his workout while the cake baked, before filming another video which showed her annoyance at having to do the dishes. She said: "Now it's all fun and that for him, and now I'm left to do the dishes and the cleaning up. Of course, of course, that's what housewives do." But, after a successful bake, the couple put their bickering behind them as they tucked in and laughed together.

Neil has surprised Katya by joining her in Russia just before New Year's Eve, after spending time with his own family in the UK. Katya wrote an emotional post about the holidays on her Instagram, writing: "New Year has always been a family time for me. I’ve been living away from home for 10 years. But I’ve not missed a single New Year’s celebration!! I’m having a fantastic holiday with my loved ones, and even @mr_njonesofficial made it in time for celebration surprising us all! May this new 2019 be filled with love, laughter and joy!" Well, what is time spent with loved ones without a bit of bickering?

