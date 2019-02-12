EastEnders spoilers: Louise Mitchell drops pregnancy bombshell – and Phil is furious! Your spoilers for Tuesday 19 February to Friday 22 February

Louise Mitchell tells her family that she is pregnant in next week's EastEnders, and her dad Phil is not happy at all! Elsewhere, Bernadette prepares to go on a date, but is left mortified when she gets the wrong end of the stick, believing it to be someone else. Karen piles on the pressure on Sharon, desperate to find out where Keanu has gone, and things go from bad to worse when Phil receives a message of him in a bad way. Also next week, the residents of Albert Square gather together to say their goodbyes to Dr Legg, which will see the return of two former residents – Lofty and Mary.

Albert Square gather to say goodbye to Dr Legg

Tuesday 19 February – Lofty and Mary return for Dr Legg's funeral

Dot is left disappointed when she isn’t well enough to attend Dr Legg's funeral, having been up all night. At the chapel, Sonia steps in for Dot and reads Dr Legg's eulogy, and later Dot is touched to see so many people at The Vic, including Lofty and Mary. Everyone reminisces as they talk toast Dr Legg's life. Elsewhere, Masood's nieces Iqra and Habiba arrive in Walford, and are quick to set foot in Walford East. But Masood is suspicious as to why they have really turned up. Sharon, meanwhile, is feeling pressured from Karen to find out about Keanu's whereabouts, but is distracted when she gets a surprise visit from Lofty.

MORE: See inside the beautiful homes of the Emmerdale cast

Louise causes mayhem in the Mitchell household

Thursday 21 February – Louise tells her family she's pregnant

Karen keeps asking Sharon for information on Keanu, and with no other option, she manipulates Louise into asking Phil about Keanu. However, Louise then tells Phil she's pregnant. Phil is furious, and things quickly escalate just as Karen turns up. Karen assumes the secret is out but quickly learns what's really going on, just as Phil receive a threatening message – a picture of Keanu beaten up. Iqra and Habiba help drum up business for the restaurant in The Vic, but soon get on the wrong side of the Slaters, causing havoc in the process. Meanwhile, Tiffany stands up for Bernadette when she gets caught between her and Evie's gang, and as the pair finally make up, Tiffany learns that Bernadette has been online dating. Also in the Square, Sonia gets annoyed with Rainie and Stuart compete to look after Dot.

READ: Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy won't let Tyler ruin their adoption plans

Tiffany encourages Bernadette to go on a date

Friday 22 February - Bernadette gets ready for a date

Bernadette's start to the evening doesn’t go well when she has a disaster preparing for her date, but Tiffany comes to her rescue. However, Bernadette soon gets confused and believes that Habiba is her date, leaving her mortified when she finds out she was wrong. However, things only go from bad to worse for Bernadette. Elswhere, Stacey admits to Ruby that she's offered her skills to Habiba, while Mitch and Bailey plan a surprise to help Karen take her mind off Keanu.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.