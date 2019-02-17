Robbie Williams makes exciting announcement Go Robbie!

Robbie Williams delighted his fans just in time for the weekend after announcing that his much-anticipated new album, Under the Radar Volume 3, had been released. The Angels singer shared a number of posts on Instagram revealing that it was now available to buy, including a short video of himself talking about it. In the footage, he said: "Hello good people of the internet, my new album, Under the Radar, Volume 3, is officially out now. Get your copy at robbiewilliams.com and give it a listen. I can't wait to hear what you think of it, I really can't, so leave comments and do all that stuff. Thank you and see you soon."

Robbie Williams has released his new album, Under the Radar Volume 3

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with many praising the new album. One said: "Everything to do with this is fabulous," while another wrote: "Just got mine in the post this morning, so excited to listen." A third added: "I love it, just as good as your others." Robbie first announced the new album in November, when he shared a video on Instagram, and explained that the album was the third in his Under the Radar series, and said that the album would have "songs with a special place in my heart, but for some reason never made it onto the full album."

Robbie with wife Ayda Field

Robbie may have competition in the future when it comes to his singing career, in the form of his young daughter, Teddy. The little girl has been featuring in a range of videos recently, which have shown her singing and dancing at her family home in LA. Her mum, Loose Women panellist Ayda Field, recently shared footage of her reciting a birthday speech to Robbie at the dinner table, and another of her rapping with her dad.

Robbie previously opened up about Teddy's star qualities during an interview with the Daily Star on Sunday's TV Life magazine, saying: "Teddy, our daughter, we're trying to keep her away from show business, but I think it's a useless thing we're trying to do. She actually cries when I go on stage because she can't. She's already destined for a life in show business. But we shall see, who knows?"

