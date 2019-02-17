Strictly hope to sign up royal family member for next series Wouldn’t this be great!

Strictly Come Dancing may have an additional royal touch in the 2019 series if the show's bosses have their way. The Mirror reports that the BBC have a wish list with three shortlisted royals, Zara Phillips, Mike Tindall and Sarah Ferguson. This wouldn’t be the first time that a member of the royal family have appeared on a TV show. In 2014, Mike took part in The Jump, while Sarah joined Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew on It's a Royal Knockout in 1987. Strictly appeals to a mass audience, and it has already been revealed that the royal family are big fans. In November, the Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor went to watch the show in the audience.

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a special visit with front row seats, which was organised as a birthday treat for Louise, who turned 15 on 8 November. The show's presenter, Tess Daly, later opened up about hosting the royals in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. She said: "It was lovely to have them there, we are very fortunate we have a few fans in the royal household… They did absolutely [get a backstage tour]. Lady Louise was celebrating turning 15 and she said it was a treat to come and visit the show. She's a big fan, herself and her mother. They enjoyed all the action from the front row and they had a great night. It was great to welcome them."

Tess also revealed that Prince Charles and Camilla were big fans of the show, explaining: "Camilla told me that herself and Charles enjoy watching the show on more than one occasion. She's been down to visit the set… she loves the show! It was wonderful, she sat on the judging panel, held a pen and a paddle and got involved. She met all the crew. It's an honour having royal fans amongst our viewers."

