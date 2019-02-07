Robbie Williams and daughter Teddy duet together in adorable video Performing runs in the family!

Robbie Williams' and his mini-me daughter Teddy are like two peas in a pod, and the pair kept the family entertained at dinner time this week when they performed a rap together. The adorable pair's duet saw Teddy enthusiastically take the lead, while Robbie clapped to the beat. Loose Women panellist Ayda Field posted footage of their duet on her Instagram page, and wrote next to it: "@robbiewilliams Dinnertime at the Williams House #barsfordays #wcw #rapbattle." Fans adored watching the sweet video, with one writing in the comments section: "What a fab family!" while another said: "My god, what a talented girl!" A third said: "Wow, A and R, what a musical family you have!" Robbie and Ayda's son Charlie, three, could also be seen clapping his hands as he watched on.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are the proud parents to three children

Teddy has inherited her parents' performing genes, and last month was captured performing a song and dance routine for her mum and dad while they were at Robbie's studio in LA. The little girl sang about her parents at Christmas time, as Robbie watched on with pride as she enthusiastically showcased her moves. Robbie previously opened up about Teddy's star qualities during an interview with the Daily Star on Sunday's TV Life magazine, saying: "Teddy, our daughter, we're trying to keep her away from show business, but I think it's a useless thing we're trying to do. She actually cries when I go on stage because she can't. She's already destined for a life in show business. But we shall see, who knows?"

Robbie and Ayda's daughter loves to perform just like her famous parents!

In September, Teddy - along with her little brother Charlie - became an older sibling again when Robbie and Ayda welcomed baby daughter Coco via a surrogate. Shortly after her arrival, Robbie spoke about how Teddy was a natural with her little sister, telling The Mirror: "The kids, there's no jealousy, there's just lots of love. Teddy wants to feed her all the time and cuddle her all the time." Robbie added of baby Coco: "We keep waiting for her to be a nightmare, but so far she hasn't done anything other than sleep, drink and occasionally smile and then get confused about what she's doing."

