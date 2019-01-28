Robbie Williams is working with David Walliams on an amazing new project We can't wait to see this one!

Robbie Williams and David Walliams have something more in common than being talent show judges – they are working on a show together! Robbie revealed that he has been working on the music and lyrics of the stage adaptation of David's popular children's novel, The Boy in the Dress, tweeting: "Very excited to reveal I've been working with @guyachambers on the music & lyrics for @davidwalliams' new musical with @TheRSC - The Boy In The Dress! Can't wait to share some of the new music with you soon #RSCBoyinDress."

David wrote the bestselling novel

The Rock DJ singer also shared a poster from the musical, which shows a boy in a dress while kicking a football. Fans were delighted to hear the exciting news, with one writing: "This is so exciting. I do love when you collaborate. Guaranteed hit!" Another person added: "Can't wait, my son a huge fan on David's too , so looks like we will go together." James Corden was among those to share his excitement for the upcoming musical, saying: "This is going to be fantastic."

Very excited to reveal I’ve been working with @guyachambers on the music & lyrics for @davidwalliams' new musical with @TheRSC - The Boy In The Dress! Can’t wait to share some of the new music with you soon x #RSCBoyinDress pic.twitter.com/2kdnvrOCVw — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) January 28, 2019

The Boy in the Dress into a musical, he said: "I was thrilled. What I didn't know at that stage was that it was going to be a musical… I was amazed that Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers were interested. The theme of the story is really different, the theme is really different… It's about being boring if we're all the same, and differences are something we should celebrate… I hope audiences are amused because I do like making people laugh, but I hope they feel touched and emotional too… I think it's quite a moving story and often in surprising places."

