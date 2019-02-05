Robbie Williams' children Teddy and Charlie can't contain their excitement in new video – and here's why How sweet!

Over the weekend, Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field got into the Super Bowl spirit as they invited friends over the watch the big game on their giant TV screen at their home in LA. And this year, the celebrity couple let their two young children, Teddy, six, and three-year-old Charlie join in the fun, and the pair were mesmerIsed! Ayda shared a sweet video of the pair standing up close by the TV screen transfixed in the action. Next to the footage, Ayda wrote: "First time Teddy and Charlie are watching the Super Bowl, cheering on their local team." The family were supporting the Los Angeles Rams, and although they sadly lost the game, it was none the less an exciting experience for Teddy and Charlie.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are the proud parents of three children

While both Robbie and Ayda are protective of their children's privacy – only ever sharing photos of them that cover their faces – the couple enjoy sharing snippets of their family life across their social media platforms. The proud parents welcomed third child, baby daughter Coco, in September via a surrogate. Robbie previously opened up about their decision to hide their children's faces from photos that they post during an interview on Loose Women. He said: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."

MORE: See Prince Philip's letter thanking fans following car accident

This year, Robbie has been focusing on his health to make sure he is around for his family, which has meant that he has given up smoking. The Let Me Entertain You hit maker told his fans on social media that he was giving up the habit at the beginning of January, and had started colouring to help him take his mind off his cigarettes cravings.

Robbie and Ayda's two oldest children enjoyed watching the Super Bowl

READ: Strictly's Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are couple goals in latest photo

During an Instagram live video, Robbie said: "I'm just doing some colouring in, which is good because I've got something to concentrate on. Art is good for my mind. Anyone who is giving up smoking with me, keep on. The struggle is real. I've been all right all week, it's sort of six out of ten difficult and then in the last hour and a half I've just collapsed, panic attacks, overwhelmed. I've had to get out of the house just to calm down a little." Robbie previously said that he was wanting to ditch the habit in order to stay alive for his children, but was worried about gaining weight.

Loading the player...

Robbie Williams opens up about daughter Teddy

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.