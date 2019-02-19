Who is Emma Stone's boyfriend Dave McCary? Find out who he is and where they met...

Emma Stone is an extremely successful actress, with dozens of accolades for her roles in films including The Help, Crazy Stupid Love, The Amazing Spider-Man and La La Land. The Academy Award winner is known for being extremely private about her personal life, especially her relationships. She is currently dating Dave McCary, an SNL segment director who originally joined the team as a writer before moving on to specialise in comedy segments. The 33-year-old is also the co-founder of the sketch comedy group Good Neighbour.

How did they meet?

In December 2016, Emma and Dave met on the set of Saturday Night Live, when Emma hosted the show and Dave directed the sketch in which the 30-year-old starred in. Although their relationship was kept under wraps for several months, with everyone holding onto the hope that they were together. It wasn't until June 2017 when a video recording of the pair leaving the Brigsby Bear premiere together, the filmmaker's feature directorial debut, indicated the romance was confirmed. In early January 2019, the pair cosied up together at Fox's Golden Globes afterparty at The Beverly Hilton hotel after the ceremony, although they opted out of walking the carpet together. They were joined by Taylor Swift and Joe Alywn for their romantic evening. However, their first award show appearance together was in late January 2019, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the pair were photographed alongside Bradley Cooper inside the event. The snaps from the SAG award came just days after the couple were seen at a Clippers Game together in Los Angeles.

Emma Stone and Dave Mccray attended the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers basketball game

Past relationships

Before her relationship with Dave McCary, Emma famously dated Andrew Garfield for just shy of four years. The pair grew close whilst filming The Amazing Spider-Man, although at the start of the production, Emma was dating Kieran Culkin. It was in March 2012 that the pair were spotted kissing and holding hands in New York before making it public in April 2012 when they walked the red carpet together; however, the relationship sadly ended in 2015. When speaking about dating her co-star to Wall Street Journal, Emma stated: "I never talk about this stuff for this exact reason, because it's all so speculative and baseless. I understand the interest in it completely, because I've had it, too. But it's so special to me that it next feels good to talk about, so I just continually don't talk about it." The relationship ended amicably, with the pair still remaining friendly, publicly supporting each other at events.

