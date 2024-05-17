Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emma Stone and Margaret Qualley are all smiles as they pose with Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn at Cannes
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrities

Emma Stone and Margaret Qualley are all smiles as they pose with Joe Alwyn at Cannes

Emma and Margaret have been closed friends with Taylor Swift for years

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

All kinds of kindness! Taylor Swift's good friends Emma Stone and Margaret Qualley were all smiles on the Cannes red carpet alongside Joe Alwyn on Friday May 17.

The pair, who have known Taylor for years, star alongside Joe, her ex-partner, in Yorgos Lanthimos' new film Kinds of Kindness which will be released in June 2024. But as the group took to the red carpet, there was no bad blood, as the crew posed for pictures. 

Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Joe Alwyn attend the "Kinds Of Kindness" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival © Kristy Sparow
Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Joe Alwyn attend the Kinds Of Kindness Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival

Margaret, who is married to Jack Antonoff, couldn't stop giggling as she walked the carpet with Hunter Schafer, while Emma stayed close to Yorgos. Joe was joined by Willem Dafoe, and Hong Chau, and the group also featured Jesse Plemons amd Mamoudou Athie.

Emma, who has known Taylor for over a decade, recently gushed that Joe was "one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet." 

British actor Joe Alwyn, American actress Hong Chau, US actor Willem Dafoe, US actor Emma Stone, Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos and US actor Jesse Plemons arrive for the screening of the film Kinds Of Kindness© SAMEER AL-DOUMY
Joe(left) with American actress Hong Chau, US actor Willem Dafoe, Emma, Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos and Jesse Plemons
Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Willem Dafoe and Emma Stone attend the "Kinds Of Kindness" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival© Gisela Schober
Joe and Emma walked arm-in-arm with Willem

"I love Joe," the Poor Things star said. 

"We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.” 

Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Joe Alwyn and Hong Chau attend the "Kinds Of Kindness" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)© Gisela Schober
Emma and Willem also worked together in Poor Things
The cast of Kinds of Kindness walks the Cannes red carpet© LOIC VENANCE
The cast of Kinds of Kindness walks the Cannes red carpet

Kinds of Kindness has been described as "a triptych fable with segments following a man without choice who tries to take control of his life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems to be a different person; and a woman who is determined to find a specific someone destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader". 

It is not the first time Joe has starred alongside Emma, as they also worked on Yorgos' Oscar winning film The Favorite

Hunter Schafer and Margaret Qualley attend the "Kinds Of Kindness" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Hunter Schafer and Margaret Qualley were all smiles

Joe and Taylor dated for over six years before they split in early 2024.. Their romance ended amicably with reports suggesting that Joe had struggled with Taylor's fame, and that differences in their personality became harder to ignore. 

It was a theme that appeared on both her Midnights album and The Tortured Poets Department, in which she called him a "hot house flower" to her "outdoorsman". Their romance was notoriously private, and little is known about the early days of their romance.

British actor Joe Alwyn arrives for the screening of the film "Kinds of Kindness" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival© LOIC VENANCE
British actor Joe arrives for the screening of the film Kinds of Kindness at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival

It is believed that they met at the 2016 Met Gala and were friends while Taylor was romancing Tom Hiddleston. After the end of that summer, it is thought she began dating him in September 2016; demos of her early Reputation tracks reveal she began writing songs such as 'Gorgeous' around that time. 

However, it was only in 2017 that rumors began to circulate that the pair were officially an item, after pictures of them at her Nashville apartment emerged. After their split, Taylor went on to date Matty Healy briefly, and she is now dating Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce. It is thought Joe is also dating.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more