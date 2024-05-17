Emma Stone and Margaret Qualley are all smiles as they pose with Joe Alwyn at Cannes

All kinds of kindness! Taylor Swift's good friends Emma Stone and Margaret Qualley were all smiles on the Cannes red carpet alongside Joe Alwyn on Friday May 17.

The pair, who have known Taylor for years, star alongside Joe, her ex-partner, in Yorgos Lanthimos' new film Kinds of Kindness which will be released in June 2024. But as the group took to the red carpet, there was no bad blood, as the crew posed for pictures.

© Kristy Sparow Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Joe Alwyn attend the Kinds Of Kindness Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival

Margaret, who is married to Jack Antonoff, couldn't stop giggling as she walked the carpet with Hunter Schafer, while Emma stayed close to Yorgos. Joe was joined by Willem Dafoe, and Hong Chau, and the group also featured Jesse Plemons amd Mamoudou Athie.

Emma, who has known Taylor for over a decade, recently gushed that Joe was "one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet."

© SAMEER AL-DOUMY Joe(left) with American actress Hong Chau, US actor Willem Dafoe, Emma, Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos and Jesse Plemons

© Gisela Schober Joe and Emma walked arm-in-arm with Willem

"I love Joe," the Poor Things star said.

"We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.”

© Gisela Schober Emma and Willem also worked together in Poor Things

© LOIC VENANCE The cast of Kinds of Kindness walks the Cannes red carpet

Kinds of Kindness has been described as "a triptych fable with segments following a man without choice who tries to take control of his life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems to be a different person; and a woman who is determined to find a specific someone destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader".

It is not the first time Joe has starred alongside Emma, as they also worked on Yorgos' Oscar winning film The Favorite.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Hunter Schafer and Margaret Qualley were all smiles

Joe and Taylor dated for over six years before they split in early 2024.. Their romance ended amicably with reports suggesting that Joe had struggled with Taylor's fame, and that differences in their personality became harder to ignore.

It was a theme that appeared on both her Midnights album and The Tortured Poets Department, in which she called him a "hot house flower" to her "outdoorsman". Their romance was notoriously private, and little is known about the early days of their romance.

© LOIC VENANCE British actor Joe arrives for the screening of the film Kinds of Kindness at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival

It is believed that they met at the 2016 Met Gala and were friends while Taylor was romancing Tom Hiddleston. After the end of that summer, it is thought she began dating him in September 2016; demos of her early Reputation tracks reveal she began writing songs such as 'Gorgeous' around that time.

However, it was only in 2017 that rumors began to circulate that the pair were officially an item, after pictures of them at her Nashville apartment emerged. After their split, Taylor went on to date Matty Healy briefly, and she is now dating Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce. It is thought Joe is also dating.