Eamonn Holmes poses with rarely-seen daughter following shock split

Eamonn Holmes is leaning on the support of his family following the end of his marriage to Ruth Langsford.

Just last month, Ruth and Eamonn shocked fans by announcing their separation, with a spokesperson confirming to HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

The couple married in June 2010 and together share one child, 22-year-old son Jack. Eamonn is also a father to three children from his first marriage to Gabriella Holmes: Declan, Rebecca and Niall.

And this week, Rebecca posed for a sweet snapshot with her famous father, which he proudly posted on his Instagram account. The image shows the pair standing side-by-side and wearing sunglasses in the bright sunshine.

Eamonn captioned the post: "Lots of folk posting about their daughters. Not many girls in The Holmes family but I have one who I love and adore xxx."

His followers were quick to respond. One wrote: "What a beautiful daughter you have and a gorgeous photo of the two of you. And you also have 3 handsome sons just like you Eamonn and don’t forget your gorgeous grandchildren. Keep positive Eamonn and take care!"

A second noted: "U are rich in love with that super family of yours.daddys are a daughter's first love." And a third added: "Such a lovely photo of you both" along with two pink love hearts.

Eamonn pictured with his four children

Just recently, Eamonn addressed the news of his separation from Ruth for the first time. Returning to his GB News breakfast show at the end of May, he thanked fans for their support.

Addressing viewers as he acknowledged his personal situation, the presenter simply said: "Thank you for your support for Ruth and I as to the news of our separation. Your support to both of us is very much appreciated."

Ruth, meanwhile, has not publicly spoken about the end of her marriage.

Eamonn and Ruth with their son Jack

Ruth and Eamonn started dating in 1997 and tied the knot 13 years later at Elvetham Hall in Hampshire. HELLO! exclusively covered their big day with the proud groom telling us: "Ruth and I have always known we're good together and she knows I love her more today than ever."

The couple also proved to be very popular with This Morning fans who loved seeing their on-screen chemistry during their joint hosting duties, which ended in 2022.

Eamonn and Ruth's last public appearance together came that same year, when they walked the red carpet together at the Tric Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel. Images taken on the night showed Ruth and Eamonn, both 64, arriving together but leaving separately.