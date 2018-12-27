Robbie Williams and Ayda Field gets fans talking with family photo on baby Coco's first Christmas What a cute photo!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field marked their first Christmas as a family of five this year, and celebrated the big day at their home in sunny LA, dressed in matching pyjamas. To mark the special occasion, Ayda shared a photograph of them all standing around the Christmas tree on her Instagram account, writing besides it: "Wearing our matching chocolate pajamas and feeling very blessed. Merry Christmas to everyone out there. May your day be filled with love, laughter and so much joy it doesn't fit into your stocking. Mistletoe kisses from The Williams Family." In the snapshot, Robbie and Ayda can be seen, along with their two eldest children Teddy and Charlton, but instead of baby Coco, Ayda's mum Gwen featured instead.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field with their family on Christmas Day

Coco's absence caused many confused fans to comment on the height differences, with one writing: "Hang on I'm confused. Teddy is not that tall. Charlie is a little smaller than Teddy and Coco is a baby?" while another said: "The third child grew up quickly!" A third added: "Blimey! Time flies. Your youngest has grown." The family looked to have had a wonderful time over the festive period, which saw them take a trip to the theatre to watch The Nutcracker on Christmas Eve, followed by present opening and a walk on the big day itself. Earlier in December while in the UK, Robbie and Ayda treated their children to a trip to Lapland UK, and ice skating at Summerset House. They later went on a beach holiday just before jetting back to LA for Christmas.

Teddy and Charleton went to see Santa earlier in the month

The family are no doubt enjoying the opportunity to relax after an incredibly busy few months. Not only did Robbie and Ayda both work on the X Factor, the former Take That singer has also been out on tour, and they also welcomed baby Coco via surrogate in September. Meanwhile, their eldest daughter Teddy has become a little star in her own right after stealing the show as a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding in October.

The little girl stole the show alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall. She behaved impeccably, walking down the aisle with her fellow bridesmaids and pageboys, but her cheeky nature was caught on camera after the ceremony. Teddy was seen standing outside the church with the rest of the bridal party, when she shouted out to Sarah Ferguson: "Are you the Queen?" Sarah replied "No" leaving Teddy to persevere and ask, "Are you a Princess?" The Duchess of York, who was on her way to her daughter's wedding reception, quickly replied, "Yes" before joining Prince Andrew in the car.

