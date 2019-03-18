Kylie Jenner's unusual wallpaper goes viral for the wrong reasons The billionaire showed her unique interiors on Instagram

Kylie Jenner has sparked a debate among her fans after showcasing some unusual wallpaper in her Calabasas home. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who was recently named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, admitted she had been asked several times what was on her walls due to the unique design.

The wallpaper Kylie has chosen features splashes of roses gold glitter in patches across her walls and ceilings. However, the metallic detailing isn’t visible at a distance and could even be mistaken for patches of damp or grime. "For those who ask it’s a wallpaper, and it’s like rose gold splatters all over my walls," Kylie said in a video showing her décor up close.

Kylie Jenner admitted she is often asked what is on her walls

Kylie’s home was decorated with the help of the Kardashians' go-to interior designer, Martyn Lawrence-Bullard, and featured in a recent issue of Architectural Digest, where they spoke about their vision for the property. The pair went to great lengths to ensure everything is luxurious and perfectly reflects Kylie's personality, with highlights including a vibrant pink glam room and a bar/lounge with a billiard table, arcade games and comfy leather and velvet sofas, but it appears this wallpaper has divided opinion.

The beauty entrepreneur has also paid homage to her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, by having the leather upholstery in her dining room custom-dyed to match shades from her lipstick collection, while she has awards and magazine covers she is proud of on display.

The unusual wallpaper features splashes of rose gold glitter

Kylie, 21, has added further character to her property with artworks from the likes of Damien Hirst, Andy Warhol and Tracey Emin on display, and said one of the most important rooms to get right was her glam room, where she gets ready for high profile appearances. "My closets and glam room are very personal to me, even down to the size of each drawer, so they fit my specific products and clothes. I spend a lot of time in those rooms, so we had to make sure they were perfect," Kylie told Architectural Digest.

