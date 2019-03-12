Luke Perry's brave teenage daughter responds to trolls following father's death 'Yes, I am hurt and sad'

Luke Perry's daughter Sophie has been horribly shamed about her grieving process. The teenager took to Instagram to defend herself one week after her father's death, saying she isn't going to "sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate." Sophie, 18, explained that she had been shamed about her "wardrobe", her "language" and for using swear words while mourning.

Posting a defiant selfie, Sophie wrote: "Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can't be nice. And I'm here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don't mean to offend anybody, I'm also not going to cater to anyone else's needs and beliefs."

Sophie revealed she has been trolled after her dad's death

Sophie continued: "I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life. YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It's the worst thing to ever happen in my life."

She added: "But I'm not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldn't want me to. So you shouldn't either. So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favour and just unfollow. It's a waste of both of your time."

Sophie's dad Luke, best known for playing Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, died last Monday. He is survived by his children Sophie and Jack, his fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer and his ex-wife Minnie.

Both Sophie and Jack paid tribute to their actor father last week, but Wendy recently shared her statement, thanking fans and telling People: "The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke's generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time. The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support."

