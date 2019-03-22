Simon Cowell breaks social media silence with rare post of home life with son Eric His last Instagram post was in June 2017

Simon Cowell has given fans a rare insight into his home life with his son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman. Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, the X Factor judge surprised his followers by sharing a snap of his little boy sitting on an armchair reading a children's book, which was titled Come Find Me by Ken Harvey. "Eric reading his new favourite book 'Come Find Me' and it's illustrated by my friend @terrycrews," wrote Simon. The post comes almost two years after the 59-year-old music mogul last shared a post on Instagram. In June 2017, Simon paid a tribute in support of his Grenfell fire celebrity charity single Bridge Over Troubled Water.

But fans were pleased to see Simon make a return to social media, with one follower writing: "Welcome back Simon!!!!" Another remarked: "Aww so cute Eric and Simon welcome to back to Instagram." Elsewhere, others heaped praise on Simon's approach to parenting, with one fan saying: "He's your double Simon. I can tell you're such a lovely dad." Another wrote: "Bravo, its good. Here our children don't love to read story, just playing with tablet, phone and computer games."

Earlier this month, Simon and Lauren celebrated Eric's fifth birthday. The birthday boy marked the milestone with Terri Seymour and Terri's daughter Coco - who was also celebrating her birthday. American presenter Terri took to her Instagram page and said: "Celebrating their #Birthdays together. #EricandCoco."

Simon recently revealed how Eric has inspired his strict new diet. Explaining his new lifestyle choice, he told Extra: "I went to see this guy who's very well-known. And he said to me, after doing some blood work, 'You can't have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten.' I'm thinking, 'What about alcohol?' And he said, 'Maybe not quite as much as you had before.' And I did it and I stuck to it and it’s easy." He then continued to explain why he named the diet after his five-year-old son, adding: "Apart from ice cream, [Eric] actually likes water and eats all his raw vegetables. I'm on the Eric Cowell diet."

